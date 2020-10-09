Highlights: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted a video of PM Modi

Narendra Modi was talking to the Prime Minister of Denmark on the wind turbine

The technique of making water from air through turbine was mentioned

Rahul Gandhi said- PM does not understand, no one has the courage to tell

new Delhi

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has once again targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sharing an excerpt of PM Modi’s conversation with the Danish Prime Minister, Rahul said that our Prime Minister does not understand anything. He wrote that ‘the real danger is not that our PM does not understand anything. The danger is that he does not have the courage to tell anyone in his possession. In this video, Modi is talking about wind energy. He tells the Prime Minister of Denmark that ‘wind to water’ can be extracted through a wind turbine. Following this tweet, several Union ministers including Smriti Irani questioned Rahul’s understanding. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra even tweeted tweets related to research in this direction and said that Rahul Gandhi should read them when given the time.

What did Modi say in the video?

Rahul has recently shared a video of PM Modi’s conversation with the Prime Minister of Denmark. In this, Modi is saying that ‘where there is more moisture through the wind energy turbine, if they can make clean drinking water by soaking water from the air, then they will also work for energy and will also be able to get water from behind’. Modi said that the turbine could end the drinking water problem in the village. He also said that oxygen can also be separated from the air through the turbine. Modi said that there is a need to develop a little scientific understanding about this. In response, the Danish Prime Minister said that he is smiling at Modi’s passion. He also invited PM Modi to come to Denmark to explain to the engineers.

Reversal on behalf of BJP leaders

Within an hour of Rahul Gandhi’s tweet, BJP leaders retaliated. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal wrote that ‘no one around Rahul Gandhi has the courage to tell that he does not understand. He makes fun of PM Narendra Modi’s views while the CEO of the world’s leading company agrees with him. Union Minister Smriti Irani, who defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi in the Lok Sabha elections, said, “It seems that the real danger of Congress is increasing and nobody has the courage to tell Yuvraj anything else.” Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP’s IT cell, shared links to some news reports that talks about making water from the air through a turbine.

What does research say?

Renewable energy is created from the wind turbine. A CNN report quoted the French company as claiming that the turbine it built could make water from humid air. It was also tested in Abu Dhabi desert. However, there is a lot of research on what Modi said about extracting ‘oxygen from air’.