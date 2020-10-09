Highlights: Council of Scientific and Industrial Research said – Well established is the technique of extracting water from the air

CSIR said that it has signed an MoU with Maitri Aquatech on the same technology.

In fact, Rahul Gandhi made fun of PM Modi’s idea of ​​removing water from the air.

It is possible to extract water from the air. This statement of PM Modi was mocked by former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday. On this, the BJP questioned Rahul’s ‘knowledge’ in contrast with ‘evidence’. Now on Friday, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Maitri Aquatech to condense water from the atmosphere to provide drinking water.

CSIR tweeted, ‘Atmospheric water generator method is well established and work is on to extract water from the air to provide drinking water. CSIR has signed an MoU with Maitri Aquatech and obtained a joint patent. Meghdoot AWGs are installed at railway stations etc. CSIR has also tagged PMO India, Narendra Modi and the Principal Scientific Advisor of the government in its tweet. Meghdoot AWG is used to absorb the moisture present in the air and make it drinkable water. CSIR has also shared a graphics explaining how water comes out of the air.

What did Rahul Gandhi say

Rahul Gandhi taunted, sharing a part of PM Modi’s conversation with the Danish Prime Minister. He wrote, ‘The real danger is not that our Prime Minister does not understand. The truth is that no person around him has the courage to say this. In the clip of Rahul Modi’s conversation with PM of Denmark, Prime Minister Modi is saying that where there is more moisture through the wind energy turbine, if they can make clean drinking water by soaking water from the air, then they can also use energy Will work and water will also be available from the back. This can eliminate the drinking water problem of the village. In the clip, Modi is also seen saying that oxygen can also be separated from the wind through the turbine, but it needs to develop a little scientific understanding about it.



BJP raised questions on Rahul’s ‘ignorance’

Taking a dig at PM Modi, the BJP took a sharp dig at the Congress leader’s ‘knowledge’. Many BJP leaders started tweeting and presenting some reports as evidence that it is possible to remove water from the air.

What does research say?

Renewable energy is created from the wind turbine. A CNN report quoted the French company as claiming that the turbine it built could make water from humid air. It was also tested in Abu Dhabi desert.