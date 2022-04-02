He was on the boat every day and before sunrise, his songs followed him, his mourning, he sounded like a seagull, his wings were oar, and his tweet was the purr of a wave that hung from the bosom of the boat, spelling the tan of his forearms, singing the number of drops of sweat on the palms, and under the eyelids.

When he began to throw the hook between the eyelashes of the reefs in the depths, he would freeze, or so he would be silent, praying like a priest in a state of meditation waiting for the moment of the radiance of existence. What is absent, then he folds the string and follows his gasps with the basmalah, and continues to rotate his palms around the string, until he is assured that the next guest is a fish of the type of poetic that his wife loves, and when he raises the fish, he continues to contemplate the round eyes, the two fins at the chest, and touch the circles The silver crust is in a strong desire to lick this shiny carpet, and if it were not for the stench, he would have done it without hesitation, then he would throw the fish into the plastic box under the boat’s bench, to start a new round, as he sought a good catch as a result of seeing the full belly of the fish, as these fish do not crawl alone, Rather, convoys swim chasing small fish, especially those called fish – the float – and they fly in fear of predators, but in their jumps, they send messages confirming the presence of adequate fishing.

He throws the hook, and leans on his knees as a yoga practitioner, as if he is in a state of nirvana, and a clear light radiates from two sunken eyes reeking of sweat, and his eyelids are almost rigid, as if he is in a secret conversation with the sea, that he has come to spend his hours with the sea in search of something, or that he is running away. From the noise of the village, and taking refuge in the stillness of the wave, which may often respond to his desire, and seems tender to the point of dread, tenderness, when followed by silence, is laden with the majestic mysteries of existence, is bound with a terrible sheet.

Two hours passed and the man was waiting for another catch, while the rod was being flung by small fish whose mouths were not enough to swallow the rod he had prepared in order to catch the large shiri fish that was loved by that beautiful woman lying between the walls waiting for the knight to return from the fishing trip.

Nothing falters the man, he folds the fishing line on nothing, and he sees nothing but emptiness encircling him, and so said Morleau-Ponte – we embrace everything and embrace nothing but emptiness.