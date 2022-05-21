Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Although the channels that supply the water treatment plants of the 39 systems that are installed in the municipality of Ahome, present a decrease in waterthe manager of Japama, Raúl Pérez Miranda, said that With water has informed them that the vital liquid is guaranteed for human consumption.

He mentioned that before low water level that register the canals had to use some pumps in the Zapotillo drinking water systems.

“And we are preparing for what is the San Miguel plant and in what is necessary to ensure that the levels of water that the canals bring right now, we can make the water reach the plants.”

He mentioned that in the case of The Hidalgo canal that supplies the plants in the city of Los Mochis has also seen a decrease, but the water supply has not been affected. towards water treatment plants, as has been the case with the Sicae canal.

“Where we have had this affectation is in the Zapotillo and San Miguel plants, these in turn serve around 15 communities with these multiple drinking water systems.”

The municipal official commented that the levels of the canals will continue to drop. “If they had been driving about 40 meters, and right now it has dropped to 12 meters, and it will probably drop a little more.”

Pérez Miranda explained that in communication with Conagua, the Red Mayor and the irrigation module, it was possible to improve the water level of the canal that leads to the San Miguel plant.

“The levels of the channel were improved, we turned off the pumps that we installed provisionally and we continue to operate normally with the pumps that the system itself has.”