The issues of “water scarcity, desertification, and agricultural systems” dominated the sessions and events organized by the Arab and African pavilions yesterday, on the sidelines of their participation in the activities of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28).

The League of Arab States pavilion highlighted agricultural systems in the Arab region and ways to enhance agricultural production to achieve food security, while the Morocco pavilion’s sessions focused on the issue of water scarcity, while the Africa pavilion focused on drought, and the Libya pavilion addressed the acceleration of desertification due to climate damage.

According to the Arab Monetary Fund report, Arab countries suffer from water scarcity, as the average per capita share of renewable water in 2021 did not exceed about 600 cubic meters, and this challenge increases year after year, due to population growth, declining water reserves, and other factors.

The discussions of the Arab and African pavilions emphasized the necessity of developing irrigation, agricultural and water treatment systems, and activating environmental policies to promote green transformation and achieve sustainability.

The total agricultural area in the Arab countries during 2021 amounted to about 75.2 million hectares, representing 38.2% of the arable area, and water scarcity represents one of the factors that limit the possibility of exploiting most of the arable land area, according to the Arab Monetary Fund report.

Food, agriculture and water are a major focus for confronting global climate challenges, as food and agricultural systems contribute to greenhouse gas emissions and are, at the same time, highly vulnerable to climate change.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) report stated that greenhouse gas emissions from the agricultural food sectors represent 34% of total greenhouse gas emissions, arising mainly from deforestation, animal production, and food loss and waste, stressing the need to transform and strengthen food and agricultural systems. By effectively adapting to and mitigating climate change, people can enjoy healthy, sustainable and affordable diets.

In a related context, the “State of the World on Forests 2022” report identified three paths to achieve green recovery and address multidimensional planetary crises, including halting deforestation, restoring degraded lands, expanding agroforestry, sustainable use of forests, and building green value chains.

In turn, the report of the Future Center for Advanced Research and Studies issued in conjunction with “COP 28”, under the title “Consumption Options”, indicated that “COP 28” is an important station for disseminating knowledge related to climate change on a global scale, which leaves a distinctive imprint on the public’s perceptions and attitudes towards it. Environmental challenges. Discussing environmental and climate problems and presenting sustainability practices during these events is a crucial factor in shaping public awareness about the seriousness of climate change, and thus the urgent need for concerted efforts to take joint and effective measures to confront the negative effects of climate change on human lives.

81.8% of participants in an international opinion poll, conducted online by the China International Television Network (CGTN) with the launch of COP28, called on countries to accelerate the pace of green and low-carbon development, reduce carbon emissions, and promote the achievement of global climate goals, while up to 81.8% of participants agreed. To 88.5% of participants, developed countries bear greater historical responsibility for the human-made climate change crisis.