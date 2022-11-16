Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Water damage | Water leak in shopping center Arabia, the repairman broke the sprinkler pipe

November 16, 2022
A water leak occurred in the shopping center Arabian K-Supermarket on Wednesday afternoon when the sprinkler pipe was damaged during the renovation.

A little after 4 o’clock, the rescue service received a damage prevention mission to the shopping center.

The fire marshal on duty Vesa Paatelman according to, the shop is undergoing a small-scale renovation.

“With his own actions, the repairman had caused the sprinkler piping to leak when the personal lift hit the pipe,” says Paatelma.

“There was a lot of water and a lot of pressure.”

Paatelman according to the report, the water spread on the floor of the market, and some of it flowed into the structures and through that into the premises of Lidl below the store.

“At this stage it is difficult to say what kind of damage the leak caused. We will get to it when the structures are dismantled.”

According to Paatelma, the store was open as usual, and there was no need to remove customers from the premises.

“Access to the space in question, where the renovation is being carried out, was restricted, but customers were otherwise able to continue shopping normally.”

