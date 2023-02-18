Water damage | Water damage in the hotel located on Helsinki Boulevard

Saturday, February 18, 2023
by admin_l6ma5gus
February 18, 2023
in World Europe
Rescue service units parked on the street slow down traffic.

Helsinki There has been water damage in the hotel located on the boulevard, informs the rescue service of the city of Helsinki.

There are several units of the rescue service parked on the street, which hinders traffic.

The fire marshal on duty Sami Lindbergin however, trams and cars can pass the venue, albeit a little slower. The water damage happened at the Klaus K Hotel.

Emergency services according to Lindberg, caused the water supply to be cut off relatively quickly. It seems that the water damage affects a few rooms in the hotel.

“We’re still investigating a bit here and we’ll see where all that water can get to,” says Lindberg.

He estimates that the rescue service’s work at the scene will continue until around 3:30 p.m.

The news is updated.

