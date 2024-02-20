Water damage | The water flows into the new restaurant premises in Kallio, Helsinki

Ravintolamaailma in Hakaniemi Lyyra was supposed to open in the next few days, but now the opening is delayed.

In the new A water damage occurred in the Urban Gourmet restaurant world in Hakaniemi, Kallio, Helsinki on Monday.

The matter is confirmed to HS by the founder of Urban Gourmet Doro's Caravan.

The video published on the image service Instagram shows how a huge amount of water is pouring from the roof of the restaurant world like a tropical downpour.

Karavani does not yet know exactly what caused the leak and how extensive the damage was.

“The water just came, and it continued for several hours. Apparently a pipe or sprinkler broke.”

Lyyra is a new building in Kallio, Helsinki. Water damage destroyed the facilities in its unopened restaurant world.

The restaurant world the premises had already been furnished. The place was supposed to open in the Lyyra quarter in the next few days, but now the opening is delayed.

The new opening date is not known. Karavani estimates that it could take weeks.

“The damage is now being investigated. We haven't received any official report yet, which needs to be fixed.”

Karavani says the leak was a big surprise.

“But these things hurt. Now let's move forward and we have to make sure that this kind of thing doesn't happen again.”

In the new ones the restaurant premises have 900 square meters and 250 customer seats. The services include five restaurants, a cafe and a bar.

The restaurant world is backed by well-known names in the restaurant industry, such as Risto Mikkola, Mika Tuomonen and Teresa Välimäki.

The kitchens draw from Japanese, Mexican, Nepalese and French cuisine, among others.