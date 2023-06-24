Saturday, June 24, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Water damage | Midsummer night’s rain poured into the operating theater of the central hospital in Joensuu

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 24, 2023
in World Europe
0
Water damage | Midsummer night’s rain poured into the operating theater of the central hospital in Joensuu

The rescue service said on Saturday morning that the rain protections that protected the hospital’s renovation could not withstand the heavy rain. The water reached the operating theatre.

North Karelia water leaked into the central hospital on midsummer night, when the temporary rain protections for the renovation could not withstand the heavy rain. For example, water leaked into the operating theater and its medicine storage.

The rescue service of North Karelia informed about the water damage to the central hospital in Joensuu’s Tikkamäki on Saturday morning.

Rainwater accumulated on the fifth floor of the hospital in an area of ​​about 100 square meters, from where it ran down to the basement floor. According to the rescue service, most of the water flowed into parts of the hospital under renovation.

The units of the rescue service pumped water from several floors with submersible pumps and water vacuum cleaners.

The rescue service says that it managed to stop the biggest leaks in the parts of the hospital in use and secure the operation of the hospital.

See also  Chamber Committee approves Paulo Guedes's summons

The units of the North Karelia rescue service have left the scene.

According to the release, the construction company responsible for the renovation and the North Karelia welfare area, which also includes the rescue operation, continue to investigate the prevention measures and possible damages.

#Water #damage #Midsummer #nights #rain #poured #operating #theater #central #hospital #Joensuu

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Footage of Prigozhin’s meeting with Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yevkurov appeared on the network

Footage of Prigozhin's meeting with Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yevkurov appeared on the network

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result