Saturday, March 20, 2021
Water damage In Oulu, the mains water line broke and water spread to the courtyards of apartment buildings

by admin
March 20, 2021
in World
Oulu water started repairing the leak in the morning.

In Oulu went on Saturday after one in the morning across the mains water line, which caused water to leak into the courtyards of apartment buildings near the University of Oulu, the rescue department’s press release says.

In addition to the courtyards of apartment buildings, water also leaked into the street areas. According to the rescue service, water could not enter the buildings.

The Rescue Department says that property maintenance continued to ascertain the situation and Oulu Water began repairing the leak in the morning.

