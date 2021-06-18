Digital Millennium

Monterrey / 06.17.2021 21:31:33

Due to repairs on a 10 inch feeder, Agua y Drenaje de Monterrey reported that there will be a cut in service in at least 21 neighborhoods in the municipality of Santiago, in Nuevo León.

According to the statement, the suspension of the service will be from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., on Friday, June 18.

Next, we tell you which will be the colonies where the service will be cut off.

Alamo South

Blas Chumacero

Forests of San José

San Pedro forests

Summits of Santiago

Garza Madero

The hope

The Square

Los Encinos

Los Fierros

The Maleyears

Pedregal de Santiago

Raúl Caballero

San Pedro Residential

San Cayetano

San Jose North

Saint Joseph Sue

Saint Peter

Santa Clara

You know thai

Golden Valley

