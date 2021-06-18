Monterrey / 06.17.2021 21:31:33
Due to repairs on a 10 inch feeder, Agua y Drenaje de Monterrey reported that there will be a cut in service in at least 21 neighborhoods in the municipality of Santiago, in Nuevo León.
According to the statement, the suspension of the service will be from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., on Friday, June 18.
Next, we tell you which will be the colonies where the service will be cut off.
- Alamo South
- Blas Chumacero
- Forests of San José
- San Pedro forests
- Summits of Santiago
- Garza Madero
- The hope
- The Square
- Los Encinos
- Los Fierros
- The Maleyears
- Pedregal de Santiago
- Raúl Caballero
- San Pedro Residential
- San Cayetano
- San Jose North
- Saint Joseph Sue
- Saint Peter
- Santa Clara
- You know thai
- Golden Valley
.
.
Leave a Reply