The National Water Commission (Conagua), announced through a statement that as of Thursday, May 4, work will be carried out to adapt the Intake work of the Madín water treatment plant.

This in order to be able to feed the Madin II; however, this will represent the suspension in the operation of said plant, for an approximate period of between 17 and 20 days and will stop supplying 370 liters per second (l/s) to the Low Lomas Verdes Tankin charge of the Water Commission of the State of Mexico (CAEM).

However, he assured that in order not to generate a decrease in the supply to the population due to this operation, the Conagua will provide an additional delivery of 600 l/s from the Cutzamala System, which will be channeled to the Bellavista Tank, from where the local authorities will be able to continue the supply. to the population.

What works will you do at the Madín water treatment plant?

The works will consist of the installation of pumping equipment, the modification of the discharge manifold and the interconnection of the two conduction lines to the water treatment plants. The operation is scheduled to start at 00:00 on Thursday, May 4.

For this release, the Water Basin Organization of the Valley of Mexico (OCAVM) de la Conagua has established close coordination with the authorities of the CAEM and the Water System of Mexico City.

Finally, they recommended that the general population make responsible use of water and use it only for essential activities and, where appropriate, take storage forecasts.