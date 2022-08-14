The request came after the extraordinary meeting in the Province in which the most urgent measures to avoid rationing were discussed. The acceleration has been decided for the works on the Roja bis aqueduct

Emergency meeting convened this morning in the Province of the permanent table on the water crisis. Purpose: to take stock of the major critical issues in progress. Water is starting to be scarce even in some higher points of Imperia, starting from corso Roosevelt or via Cason della Guardia. The meeting was chaired by the President of the Province Claudio Scajola.

For structural interventions, by 26 August Rivieracqua will start the tender for the construction of the new Roja aqueduct in the Imperia, Diano and Andora sections.

The intervention for the direct connection of the Bardellini reservoir, a strategic node for the water supply of Imperia and the Dianese Gulf, and the completion of the new Andora well will be closed within two weeks at the latest. In this context, the use of the new pipeline already positioned by the Municipality of Imperia under the disused railway site is envisaged.

As for further extraordinary measures, it was decided to appeal – through the mayors of the province – to the sensitivity of the entire population, with a strong invitation to solidarity, so that water is not used in the following time slots: 10-12 and 16 -18.

This appeal is addressed to all users, domestic and non-domestic, in the province of Imperia. This measure will allow, on the basis of the data in possession, to contribute to the equitable distribution of the resource throughout the provincial territory, avoiding the current penalization of users who are in the Levante areas and those located in the hills.

They were also coordination procedures were defined between the prefecture, firefighters, municipalities and Rivieracqua for the alternative service with tanker trucks, in such a way as to favor a balanced rotation on the territory of supplies in the most suffering areas. The meeting was attended by representatives of the prefecture, the commissioner of the High Water Authority Gaia Checcucci, representatives of the police, the representatives of the Rivieracqua Board of Directors and the technicians of the Province and of Rivieracqua itself.