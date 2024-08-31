“The serious and no longer postponable issue of the water crisis in Puglia is having a heavy impact on agricultural production. The olive growing campaign, the grape harvest, the almond and potato harvest, just to name a few, are severely compromised by the lack of rain and a field irrigation system that no longer holds up. With a strategic sector for our region in mortal danger”.

“The state of natural disaster has been invoked several times to compensate for the damages suffered by farmers, the compensations are palliatives and stopgap solutions that unfortunately are no longer sufficient. Structural interventions are needed to address disasters and inexorable climate change. We need to plan and design innovative irrigation systems for fields if we do not want to put the regional agri-food sector at risk”.

The alarm was raised by the president of Legacoop Puglia Carmelo Rollo that due to the worrying anticipation of the harvest of some products and the yield of productions such as oil and wine, sees the need for a regional plan and rules to support strategic projects for the stability of the sector itself. Agricultural entrepreneurs who no longer believe in the policy of compensation are also convinced of this.

“There is a need – says Mario Bartolomeo, president of the Contado cooperative and of the Op Mandorla di Toritto – to recover from the drawers projects for new water collection systems and strategic works that can no longer be ignored by the public administration. This year the collection that we normally do in September, began in mid-July and In August we harvested 90% of the production

almondsabout 1/3 lower than last year when production had already dropped due to a frost. The yield will also be different. The difference in yield – he concludes – between irrigated almonds and those in drought is around 10 kilos per quintal”.

Advance also for olive growing, especially in Salento. He confirms it Michael Manni of the Acli cooperative of Racale: “We are early with the olive harvest that usually begins the first week of October. The water crisis is causing the deterioration of the olives on the tree, because they dry out. The lack of summer water support will have a significant impact on the yield, this is because it does not allow the formation of oleic acid”.

The water crisis has also had an impact on horticultural crops. “Many – Manni concludes – are pushing for winter crops. Last year we had 25% less potatoes in the winter harvest, while in the summer campaign 15% less with higher costs. The situation is not rosy. At an institutional level – he continues – it would be appropriate to intervene with support for projects aimed at preserving the structure of the soil, the recovery and enhancement of wastewater treatment, but also the creation of rainwater collection tanks, as has already been tested in some desert climate states, covered with floating solar panels for energy production”.

The water crisis will also impact wine productionas confirmed Pine Backpresident of the La Latianese cooperative: “Even though the vineyards are more resistant than other crops, this year the lack of water will affect production by 50%”.