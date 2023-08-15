Arnasco (Savona) – Water crisis in western Savona. Also in Arnasco tankers are no longer enough to integrate the aqueduct tanks. And given the difficulty of ensuring the supply of water the mayor Matteo Mirone has decided to make bottles of mineral water available to citizens to be used for food, in addition to the one already available in the tank located in Piazza Vittorio Veneto. So starting today they will be distributed 2 baskets of water each from 6 to 8 pm at the Civil Protection headquarters.

“The vintages 2022 and 2023 particularly drought for western Liguria are putting the entire community in serious difficulty – explains Mirone – Despite the efforts and careful management of water resources, the persistence of the current weather conditions force me to implement unprecedented drastic and emergency measures. We have managed the water in our aqueduct in the best possible way, guaranteeing our citizens a quantity and quality of water that is barely acceptable up to now – continues Mirone – We have now been facing such a critical and complex situation for almost 2 years. Citizens have been surviving for months with water rationed 3 hours in the morning, 3 hours at lunch and 4 hours in the evening. In recent weeks, on some days it has not even been possible to guarantee these times, already at the limit of sustainable: the supply of tankers has also decreased because many other municipalities have found themselves in a water emergency like us”.

“This week and next they will be the most critical and difficult to overcome – warns Mirone – since there are no drivers and tankers available. We had to implement exceptional emergency procedures without precedent – the mayor reiterates – A few days ago, in addition to the civil protection boys, we also brought in the roll-off tanker of the fire brigade which is available to everyone in the center of the town to be able to draw water to be used for hygienic but not food purposes. Now, in an attempt to help families, we will buy and supply baskets of mineral water in bottles to be used for food purposes”.