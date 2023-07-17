In the midst of a water crisis that put the majority of the Uruguayan population on the ropes, two academics explain why the water with high levels of chlorine and sodium that has been distributed since last April is “non-drinkable” and why its main sources have been “in danger” for years.

“Uruguay is the first country that puts in its charter, in the Constitution of the Republic, water as a human right”says the agronomist Anahit Aharonian in dialogue with EFE, who highlights that this has been the case since 2004, when a plebiscite supported by 64.6% of citizens modified the norm.

These are the keys to what is happening.

Water, a right

A member of the National Commission in Defense of Water and Life founded in 2002, Aharonian recalls that this milestone occurred in a context in which in Bolivia, for example, the so-called “water war” was taking place and in Uruguay plans were advancing to privatize.

Understanding water as “essential for life”, article 47 of the Constitution provides that “access to drinking water and sanitation constitute fundamental human rights”, something for which, according to the engineer, her demand to maintain these resources in public hands as that “they are managed in a participatory manner”.

However, he points out, this “it has been violated over and over again through different measures” such as the 2017 irrigation law, which “facilitates privatization”, and just an episode in 2013 in which “water came out with a bad taste and a bad smell” motivated that Basin commissions made up of researchers will meet.

A woman prepares a coffee in Uruguay.

Particularly in the Santa Lucía river, which supplies the capital and, therefore, 60% of the population, the experts’ statement “for 10 years” has been that “water sources are in danger” due to spills uncontrolled industrial and agrochemicals.

Aharonian emphasizes that the measures approved there, although insufficient, “were not fulfilled” and, in light of the water crisis declared on June 19, he appreciates that at least the population began to open their eyes to a “long-standing” problem.

Neither drinkable nor safe

In a context in which doubts abound as to whether or not the water is drinkable in the main city of Uruguay, the civil engineer Danilo Ríos, who served as general manager of the state water distributor Obras Sanitarias del Estado (OSE) between 2006 and 2015, the answer is clear.

It is, he says, that drinking water is defined by decree as “water suitable for human consumption that does not represent health risks throughout the life of the consumer or that does not generate rejection by the consumer” and, in addition, the World Organization Health (WHO) determines “safe” water as long as it does not cause health risks “in the short or long term”.

“At this moment, the water is not drinkable and unsafe because it does not meet the potability standard and also because it has a concentration of trihalomethanes above the standard and these constitute a pollutant with a chronic effect,” he remarks.

Of these last compounds, who recently spoke about this in a talk at the University of the Republic, clarifies that they are “volatile organic products that are not found in natural waters”, since they are created by disinfecting water with chlorine.

Although, he notes, the OSE already controlled the levels of trihalomethanes, he explains that These increased with the mixture of salt and fresh water implemented as a result of the drought “because the water of the Río de la Plata has bromides that enhance the formation of trihalomethanes”.

Thus, although, according to the Uruguayan Minister of Public Health, Karina Rando, their presence could have an impact on health only if they are consumed “for tens of years”, for Ríos, water with high levels of these cannot be safe. .

In addition, the engineer notes, the term “drinkable”, which the Uruguayan president, Luis Lacalle Pou, used publicly “does not exist in the bibliography as something scientific-technical.”

Drought or looting?

With phrases like “It’s not drought, it’s looting” or “Let’s not get used to bottled water” present in various mobilizations, Aharonian sees the action of young people who join in demanding positive and expresses his confidence that the Neptune Project can be stopped, that promotes the participation of private parties to extract water from the Río de la Plata, which, according to the expert, is “the sewer of the region.”

“The mismanagement, the indifference, the irresponsibility in all this has been going on for decades and that is the biggest concern, that there is no contextualization, to see what is happening in the region”also launches who says that the drought is tied even to the damaged Brazilian Amazon, “very important for continental evapotranspiration.”

Although the rains seem to alleviate the situation in the main basin, the alert continues.

“It just rained, great, but all this is not resolved with the rain alone, if measures are not taken again we will be in the same situation,” rounds off the agronomist.

