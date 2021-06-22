Ventimiglia – With a note sent to the Prime Minister Mario Draghi and the head of Civil Protection, Fabrizio Curcio, the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti officially asks to declare a state of emergency for the Roia river. The request, just over ten days after the Italian-French inspection carried out on 9 June and which revealed a dramatic situation and not easy to solve, was put in black and white on Friday 18 June.

Toti, on input from the councilor for Civil Protection Giacomo Giampedrone, denounces a worsening of the water conditions of the Roia river, reiterates the need for short and medium-term interventions and asks to include the specific case linked to the serious water crisis in the emergency linked to storm Alex and already declared in the Council of Ministers on 22 October 2020. The purpose: obtain significant state funding to find the right solution for a water crisis which risks making a large part of the Riviera di Ponente and the Côte d’Azur dry, which is supplied with drinking water from wells in the Ventimiglia area.

More cautious, however, to date, the declarations of the Region regarding bathing, which despite the grayish color of the Roia would not be at risk. Toti’s intervention is linked in particular to the inspection carried out by the Italian and French technicians along the banks of the Roia, from Ventimiglia to Tenda. But the answer is also towards the mayor of Ventimiglia, Gaetano Scullino, who has returned to raise the alarm. “I want to guarantee the mayor of Ventimiglia – underlines Giampedrone – that not only his appeals have not fallen on deaf ears but that we have obviously been monitoring the situation for some time, having already allocated 100 thousand euros as Civil Protection”.

A sum, the commissioner Giampedrone is aware of, functional to the assignment at the Competence Center of the University of Florence, which has given the willingness to support the control room to find solutions in the short and medium term and for immediate interventions , aimed at ensuring that the aquifer does not drop further. But absolutely insufficient for decisive interventions: “In the short term, the solution is to strengthen the trenches that allow for the filling of the aquifers: they must be redone every 20 days at a cost of 10 thousand euros at a time. We are willing to take care of it, with a 50% contribution also from France. But more important and consistent contributions are needed for decisive interventions “.