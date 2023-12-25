The heavy rainfall causes serious flooding. Rivers overflow their banks in various places. More than 11,000 households in and around Nijverdal (Overijssel) were affected by a power outage last night. A switching station was flooded by the high water. The river water will rise further in the coming days. Rijkswaterstaat has issued an orange code for the IJssel area.
