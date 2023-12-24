with videoOn a soaking wet Sunday before Christmas, the water level continues to rise. In several places in the east of the country, rivers are overflowing their banks. Municipalities and water boards are preparing for flooding. The crisis staff meets in Limburg and additional inspections are carried out.
Domestic editorial
Latest update:
17:29
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Water #continues #rise #soaking #wet #Sunday #rivers #overflowing #crisis #staff #meeting #Limburg
Leave a Reply