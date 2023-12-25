With videoThe high water in various parts of the country is being 'closely monitored', outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte said. Where necessary, 'measures are taken'. In Deventer the water of the IJssel is rising by 'one centimeter per hour'. The water is expected to run over the quay wall on Wednesday morning and then flood the Welle. The highest water level in the country is expected on Thursday, but according to the water boards, the dikes are strong enough.