Nestlé, contaminated water for over 15 years. The scandal that shakes France

According to an investigation seen by Mediapart, Nestlé would have manipulated the treatment of his mineral waters using prohibited methods for over fifteen years. If verified, the value of the fraud would amount to more than 3 billion euros.

The document, produced by the Directorate-General for Competition, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control (DGCCRF) and examined by the French investigative newspaper, highlights that the waters Counter-ex, Hepar And Vittel They have allegedly been treated in ways that are not permitted since 2005, and in some cases even since 1993. The cause is reportedly frequent bacterial contamination.

Mediapart claims that these treatment methods do not comply with French law, citing an internal company memo that admits that some of the treatments used do not meet the requirements of health safety. The report highlights the purchase in 2005 of UV devices and the unauthorized use of filters starting in 2010. This conduct would have earned the company over 3 billion euros, as it sold the products as “natural mineral water” instead of “treated drinking water“.

Nestlé Waters France he contested to AFP the calculations and cost estimates reported by Mediapart. In 2021, Nestlé contacted the authorities to normalize the situation, saying that it had stopped using the contested treatments since then. However, inspections carried out between January 2020 and March 2022 revealed that many water sources were contaminated by pathogens And heterotropic bacteria beyond the legal limits, in some cases up to 85%.

The former director of the plant Nestlé in the Vosgesin office from 2019 to 2023, explained that these devices were used in areas with microbiological problems. Nestlé justified the presence of these anomalies with the climate changewhich would have reduced the water table and increased soil contamination. Following these revelations, a preliminary investigation for fraud was launched by the Epinal Prosecutor’s Office against the food group.