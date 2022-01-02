It is already clear on the large matrix signs on the Museumplein in Amsterdam: the demonstration is prohibited, this is a security risk area, and the police can search. Nevertheless, this morning around noon, about ten thousand people gather in the square. Mayor Halsema had previously banned the demonstration of the organization Samen voor NL, because the activists were out for a confrontation.

Water cannons, vans, police cars and many, many cops are ready. At least twenty police horses had already walked through the Van Baerlestraat beforehand. The parking garage on Museumplein is busy and some people are searched by the police. They take the protest sign from a man, who hands it in bewildered. But on the square the music blares from the speakers brought along for this event, which is not called a demonstration but ‘drinking coffee’. Forum for Democracy had also announced that they would kick off their campaign today in the Westerpark.