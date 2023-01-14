Dutch demonstrators presentSeveral activists were injured at the demonstration against lignite mining in Lützerath. There was a clash between the activists and the police.



The German police deployed water cannons on Saturday afternoon to keep demonstrators away from ‘lignite village’ Lützerath, not far from Roermond. They tried to provoke the police, who used water cannons. A game of cat and mouse ensued between the police and a group of activists. At times the activists pushed forward and the police retreated, at other times the police charged and the demonstrators ran away. That went on and on for quite some time.

According to these activists, an unnamed part of them was seriously injured, and a trauma helicopter was deployed in addition to ambulances. One person is said to have suffered dog bites, another became unconscious, several people suffered serious head injuries. People were also injured by the use of pepper spray. “The situation is unclear,” said the activists around Lützerath on Saturday evening.

The police could not immediately provide an overview of the number of injured on Saturday evening. A spokeswoman for the Aachen police said she expects to be able to provide more clarity about this in the course of the evening. She also could not say anything about the number of arrests during the large demonstration on Saturday.

Big procession

Earlier, thousands of activists split off from a large procession of at least 35,000 demonstrators to stand on the edge of the pit, where lignite is dug. The pit is tens of meters deep. In the pit are all kinds of vehicles from energy company RWE and dozens of security guards. The well-known Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was also present at the demonstration. “Lützerath is still here, and as long as the coals are still in the ground, this fight is not over,” said the 20-year-old to cheers from the crowd. See also Vettel burns down Italian president, Italians are angry

The chief of the police in Aachen, responsible for the evacuation of ‘lignite village’ Lützerath, lashed out at the Swedish last night. In a tweet, Thunberg stated that she found the ‘police violence outrageous’ following her visit to Lützerath. Chief of Police Dirk Weinspach pointed out that Thunberg had spent most of her visit speaking to the press and making statements. “While officers practically alongside her worked very carefully to get activists out of the area,” said Weinspach.

‘Suffering in the rain’

Incidentally, the demonstration was peaceful in most places. Maarten de Zeeuw of Greenpeace has heard nothing of the disturbances. ,,It is hard in the rain, but the fact that everyone remains standing shows how persistent all those thousands of people are here. It’s really fantastic that so many people have turned up.”

The demonstrators do not want to dig for brown coal, because it is extremely polluting. The German government sees it as the only option to generate sufficient energy in the coming years. By nightfall, many demonstrators were on their way back. Due to the massiveness of the demonstration, the roads in the surrounding area became clogged and the emergency services, despite flashing lights and sirens, were repeatedly unable to move forward or backward.

By 9 p.m. on Saturday evening, most of the demonstrators had left. But according to a spokesman for the police in Aachen, there is still unrest here and there, because small groups of people are still seeking confrontation with the police. He spoke of ‘disturbing elements’. They keep the police busy in the area between Keyenberg and Lützerath. See also Brazil: 'Lula' and the Army, between war and peace

PowNed under siege

A PowNed camera crew was attacked during the protests by activists who, among other things, had a flag of the extreme left-wing Antifa with them. Broadcasting chairman Dominique Weesie says that the broadcaster will report it. A journalist from Neue Zürcher Zeitung captured the images.



What’s going on?

The activists are demanding an end to the evacuation of Lützerath by the many thousands of agents who started doing so on Wednesday. The village was occupied more than two years ago to prevent demolition. Energy company RWE wants to remove the lignite from under the village. The occupiers are trying to prevent that.

Both Keyenberg and Lützerath are teeming with police.

Treehouses

The police announced on Friday evening that criminal charges have been drawn up against 124 people, in particular on suspicion of resisting officers and for trespassing. The village is owned by energy company RWE, which is going to demolish it to dig out the lignite underneath. The occupiers tried to prevent that out of concern about global warming.

RWE employees cut down numerous trees in the village under police protection on Friday and started demolition of the partly monumental buildings after the police had removed the occupiers.

The police have removed 470 occupiers from the village since the start of the eviction on Wednesday. Only a few survive in tree houses and in a tunnel under the village. The police announced earlier Friday that they would remove people from the tree houses during the day, but it appears that they have not succeeded.

Scientists

Some 200 scientists and prominent Germans have written an open letter in Der Spiegel magazine calling for an end to lignite mining. According to them, the extraction of lignite in Lützerath is not necessary to provide Germany with electricity.

Watch Greta Thunberg’s visit here:

