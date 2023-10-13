The police may simply use the water cannon on the A12. Extinction Rebellion has lost summary proceedings on this matter.

After illegally blocking the A12 for weeks, the boys and girls of Extinction Rebellion have just announced that they will no longer block the highway until Christmas. But summary proceedings were still pending. Extinction Rebellion no longer wanted to get wet during the protest.

It got a bit boring too. Every day the activists sat on the road. Then the police came to say that that was not the intention. Would you please leave?

Well no of course. So first all the children were taken out and then it happened Water cannon borrowed from Germany there. At the Gardena garden hose stand and due to climate change it is still nice and warm until October, so it was actually not too bad.

Winter is coming

But winter is coming and you have to come up with something to keep getting the newspapers, of course. So there was summary proceedings by the action group against the Dutch state against the use of the water cannon.

The lawyers (and therefore the action group) believe that the use of water cannons is unjustified in a peaceful process. The use of the gargoyle serves no legitimate purpose and is aimed at abuse and humiliation.

Well, we would call clearing the access road to The Hague a legitimate goal in itself. And of course you can simply NOT ignore the warnings and immediately voluntarily board the bus to the ADO stadium and then walk back to the Utrechtsebaan for a new round.

Anyway. The publicity has been achieved again. The front page of Nu.nl and Autoblog too, so the action was a success. The case is lost, because the judge says, the mayor of The Hague decides on the deployment and that is allowed. And if Jan van Zanen wants to flush away climate demonstrators today and corona protesters tomorrow, then that is possible. We are already looking forward to Christmas.

