The water board tax will increase by an average of around 12 percent in the coming year. The Union of Water Boards expects that families with their own home will spend an average of 50 euros more, single-person households in a rental home will see the tax increase by approximately 20 euros.
Domestic editorial
Latest update:
10:01
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Water #board #taxes #increase #dry #summers #extreme #rain #water #quality #pressure