Protest of the irrigators in front of the Palacio de La Moncloa, on January 24, when the Council of Ministers approved the decree of the basin plans. / EFE

The water conflict, accentuated by the cutting of the Tajo-Segura transfer, has shaken Murcian society more intensely than in previous survey studies, to the point of being the second most important problem in the Region, after unemployment, according to Cemop. Fifteen out of every hundred respondents show their concern about the scarcity of water resources and especially about the impact that the rise in ecological flows of the Tagus will have on the aqueduct. A short distance away, at 2.6 points, is the scourge of unemployment.

An outstanding piece of data from the Barometer is that the entire ideological and social spectrum of those surveyed is mostly against cutting the Transfer, up to 71.5%. Specifically, 62% of those asked by Cemop who voted for the PSOE in the last elections consider that the cut in the Transfer is “harmful” for the Region. It is also striking that this perception is greater among those who supported United We Can, given that 65.1% consider that said cut is negative for the Segura basin.

The dates on which the fieldwork was carried out have decisively influenced the results, since the pulse of public opinion at that time placed water at the center of the social and political debate. The surveys were carried out between January 21 and 31, coinciding with the approval by the Council of Ministers of the basin plans, and in a singular way that of the Tagus, with the irrigators protesting on the 24th in front of the Palacio de La Moncloa. This mobilization was preceded two weeks earlier by another concentration at the headquarters of the Ministry for Ecological Transition.

Last year, water ranked as the fourth most important problem in the Region; while two years ago, social concern was low, with only 2.7% of respondents concerned about this issue, as reflected in the successive Cemop barometers.

The field work of the surveys was carried out on the key days, when the Council of Ministers approved cutting the Transfer



The prominence of water is also reflected in the direct questions to those surveyed, who are mostly in agreement with the phrase that ‘the cutting of the Tajo-Segura Transfer by the Government of Spain is detrimental to the interests of citizens’. 71.5% strongly and quite agree with this statement; compared to 22.4% who think otherwise.

According to the voting memory of the last elections, those who supported the PP, Vox and Ciudadanos believe -in a range of 80 to 85.7%- that the cut in the Transfer is harmful, especially among those of the liberal party. 62% of those who voted for the PSOE think the same, compared to 31.9% who disagree that the reduction of the aqueduct is negative for the Region. The perception is greater among those who voted for Podemos, since 65.1% consider that the cut is harmful.

“Water in the spotlight”



The Cemop Research Group highlights that they have titled this Barometer as “Water in the spotlight” because it considers that water for irrigation “explicitly re-emerges as one of the main problems pointed out by the people who live in the Region of Murcia”. He explains that, certainly, at the moments in which the field work of this study was beginning, the revision of the hydrological plans of the hydrographic demarcations was approved, among them, that of the Segura and that of the Tagus, “triggering in society Murcia has many misgivings about the threat of a strong reduction, in the near future, of the water transferred from the Tagus to the Segura».

Cemop highlights that, once again, “water enters the campaign” in the Region, and that both will try to instrumentalize it politically”



Once again, Cemop maintains, «water enters the campaign in the Region of Murcia and it will be a question, by both sides, of politically instrumentalizing it. For the moment, it has once again become one of the central concerns of citizens, it has once again settled in a central place in the social imagination of the people interviewed, while other problems, such as the situation of the Mar Menor, continue to descending in the consideration of citizenship, and this has an important significance for a sociological and political analysis, since, although the imaginary never imposes forms of social behavior, it does open conditions of possibility for individual actions”, points out the Barometer.