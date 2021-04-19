Water | Average water consumption in Finland decreased, individual consumption differences large

The Sustainable Water Use project studied the water use of Finns in 2019–2020.

Average Water use has decreased in Finland, but individual differences in user consumption are large. The state sustainable development company Motiva and Työtehoseura came to this conclusion in their study.

The results showed an average water consumption of 113 liters per person per day. Water consumption had decreased on average, but ranged from a large 50 to 150 liters.

“Water use is affected by, among other things, life situation and habits. For example, a baby family probably needs and consumes much more water than, say, a single household. Housing is also affected and how water is billed, ”says the lead expert who led the project. Jaakko Ketomäki About Motiva in the press release.

