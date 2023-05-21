They protest the use of fossil fuels; Mayor of the Italian capital criticized “waste” of water to clean fountain

Group environmental activists Last generation threw charcoal on the Trevi Fountain, one of the main tourist attractions in Rome, Italy, this Sunday (May 21, 2023). As a result, the spring water turned black.

According to group profile on social media, the protest was motivated by environmental issues – one in every 4 homes in the country would be susceptible to flooding.

“How much longer will we have to wait for governments to take concrete action?”, wrote the organization. According to Italian group, fossil fuels are mainly responsible for “devastation”.

The mayor of the Italian capital, Roberto Gualtierisaid there was a “waste” of 300,000 liters of water to clean the fountain and a commitment of public resources because of the demonstration. Gualtieri shared a video of the fountain after it was cleaned and stated: “Anow she can once again enchant the world”.