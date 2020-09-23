GRÜNHEIDE (dpa-AFX) – Another course has been set for the controversial construction of the Tesla factory near Berlin. The Strausberg-Erkner water association approved the development application for the plant on Tuesday. The decision was made possible because Tesla reduced the water requirement in the permit application and the authorities approved additional withdrawal quantities, the association said. The RBB had previously reported.

Critics fear, among other things, negative consequences for nature and groundwater from the construction of the Giga-Factory and warned of immense water consumption. In June, the water association did not give a positive forecast for the approval, according to documents available to the German Press Agency. In July, the head of the association warned internally against insufficient drinking water in the event of further expansion. The state government had declared that it considered the problems solvable. Tesla has since reduced its forecast water consumption from 3.3 million to around 1.4 million cubic meters per year.

This Wednesday (September 23), critics will meet at a public hearing at the State Office for the Environment, which is responsible for the environmental permit. There are 406 formal objections to the factory, which will be discussed at the meeting in Erkner. Tesla then wants to take one of the last hurdles for the final approval.

When the green light for the project comes is open. Tesla is currently building through provisional authorization for individual construction steps. In Grünheide near Berlin, 500,000 electric cars are to be built per year with around 12,000 employees starting next summer. Tesla boss Elon Musk is also planning to manufacture batteries there./ju/DP/fba