The Cabreiroá brand —of the Spanish company Hijos de Rivera— has just presented, at the Bilbao Food 4 fair, a compostable, 100% biodegradable bottle. It is a container produced with PLA, a bio-based polymer in sugar cane that does not generate waste, degrades after less than 90 days of industrial composting, unlike the centuries it takes for a plastic bottle to disappear in the ocean. Cabreiroá’s packaging also takes care of the labels, pigments and inks, otherwise it would be an absurd product.

This company’s commitment to reuse, recycle, regenerate and minimize dates back to other initiatives —such as the one they signed two years ago launching eco-returnable glass containers or the attempt to sell water in bricks from the recycling of other bottles. The company, whose water and healthy drinks business is run by Álvaro García de Quevedo, focuses its ecological transition on three legs: eco-packaging, the reduction of CO2 emissions at its own spring and the environmental activism of its participation in social projects.

New 100% biodegradable Cabreiroá water bottle. sons of rivera

All in all, García de Quevedo himself recognized in the presentation of the new bottle that its entry into the market is going to be progressive, that is, slow. Because?

There are several beverage brands that have tried to stop using plastic bottles. In 2019, the Cove Water bottle appeared, 100% compostable. In the United Kingdom, One Less Bottle and in the United States Just Water are made with materials that come largely (82%) from vegetables and reduce carbon emissions by 72%.

Cano Water can, recyclable aluminum alternative. Cano Water

There are also aluminum cans, such as the British Cano Water, since this material can be recycled for centuries.

However, the world of packaging, with refill options in stores, is a place of continuous change and transformation that is as incipient as it is necessary. But only fledgling. That is why companies do a lot of research and make little progress.

Just Water container made with 82% plant material. Just Water

There are many factors to take into account. There is, of course, the price of the bottles, the machinery they need, the water consumption they make for their own recycling, the vegetable matter they dedicate to the production of the containers or the need to industrially compost that number of bottles. All these criteria generate doubts that slow down an urgent change that, possibly, points towards an unexpected direction or towards several at the same time: change in the habit of consumption, to the use of the bottles that we carry with us, to the economic penalty for not recycling or, even, to the civic world that would mean the return of the sources.

