The maximum contamination that the water discharged into the sanitation network or into the environment can have is limited by legislation and must therefore be controlled. A clear example of this control system is the possibility of detecting unauthorized discharges, that is, those that have a higher polluting load than allowed. By having portable, low-cost equipment, which can be located at different points in the network, and which is capable of characterizing the water autonomously and transmitting the information to the cloud, not only early detection of these discharges, allowing the competent authority to open proceedings against the offender, but also provides a greater capacity to act to avoid and minimize the impact that said waters can have on the environment.

Another relevant example of application of this type of system can be found in Wastewater Treatment Plants (WWTP). These stations are designed to operate with certain input flow and contamination conditions, where any change in them translates into the need to adjust their purification processes to achieve the desired output water quality.

Given that the laboratory water analysis process prevents real-time analysis, there is a time lag between the moment in which this increase in inlet water contamination is detected and when adjustments are made to the production processes. purification to achieve compliance with the quality of the outlet waters.

Within a context of growing concern for the protection of the environment, as well as a more efficient use of water resources and their proper management and regeneration, there is a need to know, in real time, how water quality evolves, especially urban wastewater.

Current characterization systems are mostly based on taking samples that have to be analyzed in laboratories to determine the ‘water quality’. This is a complex term since the water matrix implies a great variety of elements, such as organic and inorganic matter, nutrients, pathogens, among others. The detection of each one of these elements requires specific, highly technical laboratory determination processes, which involve the use of chemical reagents and subjecting the samples to pre-processing, in addition to being dilated over time, which makes it impossible to carry out real-time water analysis.

Given this scenario, Juan Tomás García, a researcher from the Hydraulic, Maritime and Environmental Engineering group at the Polytechnic University of Cartagena, and his team came up with the idea of ​​developing the REAL-Time MONITORing of Contaminants in Wastewater (MONITOREA) equipment.

«We have developed a low-cost system that allows characterizing the contaminant load of the water in real time, without the need for chemical reagents or subjecting the samples to any type of pre-treatment, being able to achieve a level of precision comparable to that obtained in the analyzes from laboratory”.

The project takes as its starting point the results achieved in the doctoral thesis of Daniel Carreres Prieto, financed by the Seneca Foundation through an FPI grant, where a low-cost characterization system based on LED spectrophotometry was developed, which is protected against the Spanish Patent and Trademark Office. Likewise, the Seneca Foundation has financed the industrialization of said prototype through the Proof of Concept program, in order to be able to develop equipment that can be introduced into the market to meet an increasingly growing need to have a system that allows characterizing the pollutant load of water in a fast, simple and economical way.

This low-cost and energy-consuming system enables the so-called ‘spectral response’ to be obtained, which provides very valuable information on the physicochemical properties of the sample. Through correlation models based on artificial intelligence, the system indirectly determines a wide variety of contaminant parameters, with high precision, in a matter of minutes and without the need to manipulate the sample.

«The equipment can autonomously and in real time analyze parameters as relevant as Chemical Oxygen Demand (DOQ), Biochemical Oxygen Demand at five days (BOD5), Total Suspended Solids (TSS) or nutrients such as phosphorus or nitrogen, among others. This constant monitoring of the different stages of purification provides an early warning system, which enables plant operators to make adjustments to their processes to achieve the desired quality of the output water,” says the researcher.

However, although the conception of the MONITOREA project is for use with urban wastewater, its use can be extended to other industrial sectors in which water quality monitoring is crucial for their processes. Another aspect that Juan Tomas García highlights is that the objective of protecting water and the natural environment and a more efficient use of water resources is included in multiple Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) of the United Nations 2030 Agenda, to which this project intends to respond. Specifically: ‘Objective 6: Clean water and sanitation’, ‘Objective 11: Sustainable cities and communities’, ‘Objective 13: Climate action’ and ‘Objective 14: Life underwater’.

«These objectives reinforce the need to carry out a reliable and real-time control of the quality of all waters, given that a greater speed in the characterization processes, as well as an increase in the points of analysis, is crucial to achieve , not only a more efficient use of water resources, but also to achieve greater protection of the environment and especially of marine life”, he indicates.

For the moment, the tests carried out with the equipment in real environments (EDARS) have shown a good performance and analytical capacity of the developed product, which makes it a very useful system to know the evolution of the contaminant load throughout weather.