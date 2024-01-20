Dubai (Etihad)

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, announced that the number of water accounts at the Authority has increased to 1,048,913 accounts by the end of 2023, compared to 995,478 accounts by the end of 2022, an increase of approximately 5.1%.

This increase reflects the economic recovery that Dubai is witnessing and the increase in demand for DEWA’s services, which enhances the authority’s sustainable growth and supports the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy during the next ten years and enhance its position among the top 3 economic cities in the world. .

His Excellency Saeed Al Tayer said: “With the vision and guidance of the wise leadership, Dubai continues its journey to be the best city to live in the world. In 2023, for the fifth year in a row, Dubai ranked first for the most livable cities in the Middle East and North Africa, according to the Economist Information Unit. Dubai Electricity and Water Authority is keeping pace with the expansion witnessed by Dubai by increasing the production capacity of electricity and water. The Authority’s reliance on innovation and the latest disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution has contributed to providing our services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, efficiency and quality to provide the best facilities for the best city in the world.”

It is noteworthy that the Authority’s Jebel Ali Power Production and Water Desalination Complex entered the Guinness World Records as the largest water desalination facility in one location in the world with a production capacity of 490 million gallons of desalinated water per day, equivalent to 2,227,587 cubic meters per day.