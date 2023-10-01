What is it that we look for in the universe to search for the possibility life? Water. Without a doubt, water is essential for the survival of the life and of the human being. On our planet, 97% of the water is salty and only 3% is fresh.. Of this small percentage, 70% is frozen. And the very little that remains available is used for human consumption (12%), for the agricultural sector (69%) and industry (19%). It is worth mentioning that of human consumption, according to the World Bank, 2,000 million people do not have access to health services. drinking water and 2.3 billion do not have basic handwashing facilities. 494 million do not have access to a private space to relieve themselves and 1 in 4 health service spaces in the world do not have access to water. With all this, it is sad to mention that 827,000 people die every year due to its mismanagement; Of these, 446,000 are boys and girls under 5 years of age, representing 9% of global deaths of children of this age.

Of course, the sufficiency of sweet water It has been basic in agriculture and industry; and comes to determine the economies of countries and regions. It is expected that by 2050 the demand for water will increase between 20% and 30% and various economies could lose up to 6% of their GDP due to problems related to its shortage. Likewise, water knows no borders and there are 310 “international” river basins in the world on which 3 billion people depend and in which 60% have no regulations for shared use, which represents a great risk. .

As we can see The agri-food sector is the one that uses fresh water the most. There is a great responsibility for its use. 3.2 billion people live in agricultural regions and suffer from water shortages and poor management. Even 78% of the poorest survive from this activity. Can you imagine what they would do without access to water? Of the water used in this industry, 20% uses irrigation systems and represents 40% of the production as well as 55% of the value. It could be said that Sinaloa falls into this scheme. Unfortunately, this specific year, we are experiencing a drought crisis in Mexico and in our state. In fact CONAGUA a few days ago declared Sinaloa in extreme drought; circumstance that had not been seen in many years. We know that it is the year of the “child” and that this predicts rains of winter. However the water is already necessary, at this time, to be able to determine hectares and dates of crop. As a state and as an industry we have implemented technologies such as drip irrigation, among other tools that can help us make their use more efficient. However, it has not been enough, there are alternatives that we have not explored in depth such as sustainable agriculture or agriculture of conservation.

The season is at risk, but we are sure that Tlaloc, God of wateris listening to our prayers.

Georgius Gotsis Fontes, director of Veggies From Mexico CAADES.

