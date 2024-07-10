Watchmen is back. The comic created by Alan Moore is so iconic that most creators limit themselves to adapting this work. We already saw a live action movie by Zack Snyder, and the time has come to see a work faithful to the original work, only this time, animation has been chosen as the preferred medium for this. In this way, The first trailer for Watchmen Chapter I.

Through its social networks, IGN has shared the first trailer for Watchmen Chapter I, an adaptation that will cover the first volumes of the iconic graphic novel. This version will be available on August 13 for digital servicesand the 4K Blu-ray will arrive on August 27. Here is the description of this project:

“In an alternate world history set in 1985, the assassination of a government-sponsored superhero draws his outlaw colleagues out of retirement and into a mystery that threatens to upend their personal lives and the world itself.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=js-cxTnH2Q

Along with this, the list of actors who are involved in this project has been shared, and the names of Troy Baker as Adrian Veidt, Ozymandias, and Yuri Lowenthal as Wally Weaver. This is the complete selection:

Matthew Rhys (Dan Dreiberg, Nite Owl)

Katee Sackhoff (Laurie Juspeczyk, Silk Spectre)

Titus Welliver (Rorschach, Walter Kovacs)

Troy Baker (Adrian Veidt, Ozymandias)

Adrienne Barbeau (Sally Jupiter, Silk Spectre)

Corey Burton (Captain Metropolis)

Michael Cerveris (Jonathan Osterman, Dr. Manhattan)

Jeffrey Combs (Edgar Jacobi, Moloch)

Grey DeLisle

Kelly Hu

John Marshall Jones (Hooded Justice)

Max Koch

Phil LaMarr

Yuri Lowenthal (Wally Weaver)

Geoff Pierson (Hollis Mason, Nite Owl)

Dwight Schultz

Jason Spisak

Kari Wahlgren (Janey Slater)

Rick D. Wasserman (Edward Blake, The Comedian)

Remember, Watchmen Chapter I It will be released on August 13th. The second part of this adaptation will be available later this year, although it is not yet known exactly when. In related topics, you can learn more about this project here.

Author’s Note:

It will be interesting to see how a more faithful adaptation of the original comic is received today. I really enjoyed the sequel series, and I’d like to see the sequel projects continue. Watchmen focus more on their world, and not so much on the same characters and stories that we already know.

Via: IGN