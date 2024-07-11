Warner Bros. has released the first official trailer “redband” for Watchmen: Chapter 1the first part of the new animated adaptation of the comic mini-series considered Alan Moore’s masterpiece, of which we can see a bit of his style in this first, more extended video.

After the live action film directed by Zack Snyder in 2009, this is a new interpretation of the original comic, which seems to remain quite faithful to the latter in terms of characterization and obviously the story.

The story begins with the murder of a “government” superhero. thriller and almost noirin which a group of heroes once on the fringes of the scene return to action to find out what happened to their former colleague.