Warner Bros. has released the first official trailer “redband” for Watchmen: Chapter 1the first part of the new animated adaptation of the comic mini-series considered Alan Moore’s masterpiece, of which we can see a bit of his style in this first, more extended video.
After the live action film directed by Zack Snyder in 2009, this is a new interpretation of the original comic, which seems to remain quite faithful to the latter in terms of characterization and obviously the story.
The story begins with the murder of a “government” superhero. thriller and almost noirin which a group of heroes once on the fringes of the scene return to action to find out what happened to their former colleague.
A faithful reinterpretation of the original
The new animated adaptation also seems to faithfully follow the style of the illustrations by Dave Gibbons and story by Alan Moorewhich also distinguished Snyder’s film.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=js-cxTnH2Q
However, since these are drawings, this two-part animated film seems to be even closer to the comic.
Directed by Brandon ViettiWatchmen is based on a screenplay adapted by Michael Straczynski (Babylon 5), which still retells the original events: in an alternative 1985 in which Richard Nixon is still president of the USA, the superhero The Comedian has been killed under mysterious circumstances, and the vigilante Rorschach begins a private investigation involving other former colleagues.
Thus emerges a conspiracy that aims to discredit Doctor Manhattan, the most powerful superhero in the world, which takes on additional depth with the Cold War between the USA and the USSR in the background. The new animated two-part Watchmen will be available digitally from August 13, while in physical format it will arrive on August 27.
