But of course not while driving. Using Android Auto with the new functions is mainly for when stationary.

Anyone who is not a fan of all that cumbersome multimedia in the car probably thinks Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are the invention of the century. Whichever car you get into, you have the same interface with the same functionality. And all the information is taken from your iPhone or Android device, so it’s also the apps and messages you’re familiar with.

Integration

Many apps are already CarPlay and Android Auto ready. This means: you cannot of course receive every app on the systems as usual for the sake of safety while driving. Apps such as Flitsmeister, WhatsApp, Spotify and many others are presented in such a way that they are safe while driving. After all, you don’t want to be so busy with your screen that you might as well have been holding a smartphone.

New apps for Android Auto

Google announces that in collaboration with the companies in question, they have been able to bring some new apps to Android Auto. For example WebEx and Zoom. You can easily make it car-friendly by just adding some shortcuts and the recording function. After all, you can hold a virtual conference from the car, speaking and listening is allowed. Weather Channel is also coming to Android Auto. An extensive Peter Kuipers Munneke-esque map with high and low pressure areas can be dangerous while driving, but a small widget with the weather forecast in a nutshell should be fine.

Prime Video?!

An app that we expected a little less in car software: Amazon Prime Video. Yes, that’s a streaming service. Not the kind of stuff you want on your screen while driving. Fortunately, that is not possible. Prime Video only works when your car is stationary. WebEx and Zoom also have the ‘but’ that it only concerns audio. Anyway, you can watch Prime Video on your car screen, but only when you are standing still. Of course, this perfectly meets the need that modern cars often force you to take a break so that your car can charge. Take a break, watch an episode of your series on Prime Video and continue.

Google Play

Integration with these types of apps can be even better if you have a Renault, Polestar/Volvo or other select brands that run their entire infotainment on Android. Then you don’t even need Android Auto for the new apps, you can simply consult the Play Store. For other brands you need the mobile app and you can simply launch the app on Android Auto. You can download Zoom and Prime Video immediately, but you will have to wait a little longer for WebEx and Weather Channel.

This article Watching videos on your car screen, through Google, first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

