In a town in Arkansas, more than three hundred couples get married at the moment the moon passes between the sun and the earth. Prisoners in New York State have been forced to air out during the full solar eclipse. Parts of Texas declared a state of emergency because of the expected crowds there to watch the phenomenon that will sweep across Mexico, the United States and Canada on Monday. Ohio will close schools and suspend all roadworks this Monday, April 8, to allow traffic to flow freely. Eclipsmania is a fact.

Complete solar eclipses are rare, but occur with some regularity. Because the moon is four hundred times smaller than the sun and about four hundred times closer to the Earth, they look about the same size. And the moon can block the sun at the moment when they cross each other perfectly in the sky. In broad daylight it then becomes night for a few moments.

In 2017, Americans experienced a full eclipse. But never before has it been so easy to experience for so many millions of people – weather permitting. Between 11:07 a.m. and 5:13 p.m. local time, the 'totality path' will pass through Mazatlán, Mexico, via Dallas, Indianapolis, Cleveland in the US and Niagara Falls, Montreal and Newfoundland in Canada. According to NASA, 31.6 million people live in the area where the eclipse will be complete for several minutes. They can stay home. Another 150 million people live on r

Eclipse chasers come from all over the world – umbraphiles (shadow lovers) say Americans – almost as a matter of fact. Also from the Netherlands.

“An eclipse is a very special experience,” says meteorologist Eric Terpstra, who has experienced several. “But the traffic jams are terrible.”

Terpstra was in Chile in 2019 for a total solar eclipse and was stuck in a traffic jam of three hundred kilometers for twelve hours of spectacle for minutes. But he is willing to experience “it getting colder in the middle of the day and see how nature reacts.” The moment the moon takes its first bite from the sun, birds begin to fly wildly, while other animals clump together and prepare for sleep. Some flowers close. “At 99.9 percent blackout it is still quite light and at 100 percent the light really goes out,” Terpstra describes.

Other stars or even planets can be seen in the dark sky. The sun's aurora circles the moon. Sometimes 'pearls' appear, balls of light that shine through for a moment because the moon landscape is not smooth.

Paradoxical hobby

Terpstra is so obsessed with eclipses and other weather and natural phenomena that he travels the world for them. In addition to his work as a meteorologist, he has founded a travel agency to introduce others to solar eclipses, northern lights, tornadoes and hurricanes.

An eclipse is the simplest and most conceivable in that genre. “You have to be very stupid to miss a solar eclipse if you are in the right place. But if there are thick clouds, it is a deception.” That happened to many people in Northern France in 1999, but not him. He knows the best spot using weather maps and satellite images. The base for Monday would be in Texas, but there is a risk of clouds there. “Our focus is northern Arkansas or southern Missouri,” Terpstra texts over the weekend.

He skipped one recent solar eclipse: the one over Antarctica in 2021. That one also attracted eclipse tourists, but he thought the trip was too expensive and had “too much impact on nature.” Eclipse hunting is a paradoxical hobby of people who often say they are very concerned about the climate. “We compensate not only for flying, but also for all car movements and then times three,” promises Terpstra.

Do Trinh has a mild fascination with solar eclipses, but he became really obsessed when he saw a photo taken from an airplane during the previous US solar eclipse: a desolate landscape that is half light and half dark, with a black moon in the sky. And if Trinh thinks “I want to experience that”, then he will arrange it, says the IT consultant on the phone from Amsterdam.

Special eclipse flight

He painstakingly figured out which commercial flight would be flying through the path of totality at the right time and found one from San Antonio to Detroit. But after he booked seat 2A, the flight was rescheduled and would depart late. In “slight panic” he rebooked a flight from Austin to Detroit, which the airline Delta Airlines later named a special 'eclipse flight'. “Because I was there on time, I still paid the 'normal' price,” says Trinh. Yet he has to pay thousands of euros for a thirty-hour journey from Amsterdam, including the rental of a few lenses for his camera.

Delta's special flight, in an aircraft with extra-large windows, is just one of countless commercial initiatives surrounding the natural phenomenon. American companies are taking advantage of the phenomenon with specially brewed eclipse beers, glazed eclipse donuts and eclipse chips. Hotels, airbnbs and camping spots in the totality path are sold out or unaffordable. According to a calculation, there is 6 billion additional dollars in turnover around the solar eclipse.

Of course, the hype is also being abused. Some places charge hundreds of dollars for a parking space. People who booked a hotel near Niagara Falls well in advance for the regular April rate were recently suddenly told that their reservation had been canceled. Dubious eclipse glasses have been sold that do not or insufficiently protect the eyes when staring directly into the sun before and after the total eclipse. Theories about the end times and other purposes of God make the roundsamong others Trumpian politicians.

“Conspiracy theories are also a business model,” says amateur astronomer Crystal Chadwick. Superstition is not for her, but “great luck” is: she was born and lives where the totality path of this eclipse and that of 2017 intersect, near Carbondale, Illinois. This means she can admire two solar eclipses within seven years from her family's driveway. “A phenomenon of natural beauty that you don't need a telescope for.”

To Spain and Iceland in 2026

Chadwick has traveled extensively for special astronomical events, but a space shuttle launch was canceled at the last minute and a meteor shower and northern lights were obscured by clouds. “So I better stay home.” Just like in 2017, nice weather is predicted there.

Trinh and Terpstra are already working on their upcoming trips. The meteorologist will stay in the US after the solar eclipse to look for tornadoes. “I personally find tornado hunting more interesting, because it is a lot more dynamic, unpredictable and not without danger.”

Trinh is making plans for the next solar eclipse, which will pass over Iceland and Spain in 2026. “I am going to try to get the Icelandic airline to change the time of their daily flight to Spain. That should be relatively easy, right?” says Trinh. “Or maybe I can rent a propeller plane in Iceland with someone who has a pilot's license.”