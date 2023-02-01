Watching pornography corrodes an important region of the brain, rewiring it to a youthful state, warns a researcher. people who regularly watch adult entertainment often develop damage to the prefrontal cortexRachel Anne Barr, a doctoral student in neuroscience and researcher at Canada’s Université Laval, says studies show that p, the region of the brain that controls morality, the strength of will and impulse control. This region of the brain is, crucially, one that doesn’t fully develop until adulthood.

Barr cautions that research suggests pornography can cause users to struggle with their emotions and impulses, possibly leading to compulsive behavior and poor decision making. “It is somewhat paradoxical that adult entertainment can reverse our brain wiring to a more youthful state,” Barr wrote in an article about his research for The Conversation.

“The far greater irony is that while pornography promises to satisfy and provide sexual gratification, it delivers the opposite.”

Fetishes and pornographic images have always existed. But with the internet, live-action pornography has become available on demand. And the demand is insatiable, with 33.5 billion hits on Pornhub, the biggest free porn site, in 2018.

The thirst for increasingly vivid sex scenes in seconds is so strong that, in fact, it has been one of the main drivers of technological advances.

“The porn industry has blazed a commercial path that other industries are rushing to follow,” says Frederick Lane, author of Obscene Profits: The Entrepreneurs of Pornography in the Cyber ​​Age.

It’s an unprecedented commercial success, tapping into something universal and carnal.

But, Barr cautions, ‘Science is just beginning to reveal the neurological repercussions of pornography consumption.’

“It’s already clear that the mental health and sex lives of your mass audience are suffering catastrophic effects,” says Barr.

‘From depression to erectile dysfunction, pornography seems to be hijacking our neural wiring with dire consequences.’