researchMany people think that porn is ‘bad’. The sex on the screen would be unrealistic and create wrong expectations. It turns out to be more nuanced: ‘pornography is positive for women’s sex lives’.
Frank Renout
Latest update:
10-08-22, 21:36
Watching pornographic videos or movies has positive effects on women’s sex lives. They feel better sexually. And the sex with their partner also gets better.
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss out on any of the stars.
#Watching #porn #good #women #bad #men
Leave a Reply