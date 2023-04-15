Mexico.- Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard boasted his admiration for BTS on TikTokwhere he sparked a furor among the ARMY for declaring himself a fan of the iconic K-pop boy band.

From his TikTok account, Marcelo Ebrard shared a short video with the description: “Here watching my favorite star“. In the images the Secretary of Foreign Relations (SRE) appears approaching a telescope to take a look.

However, instead of showing a view into outer space, images of the BTS members appear in one of their music videos.

“As you can see? Did they expect it?“, Ebrard asked his followers in the comments section, and even named all the members of the boy band with hashtags: Jungkook, V, Jimin, Suga, Jin, J-Hope and RMmaking it clear that he knows them all.

Marcelo Ebrard’s video caused a sensation among TikTok users, who in thousands of responses showed their sympathy for the chancellor thanks to their admiration for BTS.

“But bring them to Mexico”, “I do sell my vote like this”, “How to like someone in 2 seconds”, “We love you Marcelo”, are some of the comments received by the candidate for the Morena candidacy for 2024.

It is not the first time that the head of the SRE declares himself a fan of the Korean boy band, and has even revealed that his favorite BTS song is “Dynamite”.

On the other hand, Ebrard has promised that will bring BTS to Mexico if he wins the presidencywhich has undoubtedly earned him the sympathy of much of the Mexican ARMY.

“You have to bring concerts, remember that I brought Paul McCartney, Shakira… so we bring them all; BTS just has a chance, and there would be others,” revealed the chancellor in an interview. “It’s a great group, I’m going to bring them“, he remarked.