Many of us like what we feel when we sit down to watch a good movie. If it is sad it can help us release emotions, while a comedy can lift our spirits. They can even offer us the opportunity to connect with our emotions and explore them safely.

This effect justifies the growing interest in using films as a therapeutic tool. Although this field is still very new, my review of the research done so far shows that film therapy can be effective in helping people process difficult emotions and, as a result, improve mental health.

Without going any further, talking about what happens to the characters in the movies can be more comfortable than talking about the problems directly, since it allows a certain emotional distance from what we are experiencing. Movies can also help us learn life skills from how characters face their challenges.

My review also revealed that film therapy reduces conflict between parents and adolescents, increases empathy and dialogue between them, and helps them improve communication skills. Additionally, it has been shown that cinema can be used as a tool to reduce anxiety and even make therapy more attractive.

There are certain groups of people who can especially benefit from film therapy. Among them, young people with autism, who in front of the big screen can identify their positive strengths and develop resilience. Cinema can also help psychiatric patients express their thoughts and feelings. And another study showed that watching and discussing superhero movies allows young people diagnosed with schizophrenia to find strength and meaning in the difficulties they face.

But since research in this field has only just begun, it will be important to continue research to explore how people connect with movies and who benefits most from this type of therapy.

Cinema and therapeutic conversations



Centuries ago, Aristotle observed that the audience of Greek tragedies seemed to go through a beneficial process of emotional purgation (or catharsis) through empathy with the characters. Film and television function in a similar way, offering a safe space to feel and express emotions without experiencing real-world implications.

Cinema combines images, stories, metaphors and music, all elements that have been shown to have therapeutic benefits. Movies and television are also accessible and can offer something familiar and easy to talk about as a basis for therapeutic conversations.

However, although research shows that film therapy can be beneficial, until now there has been little guidance on how best to use film in therapy. Therefore, after review, I have developed the “MOVIE method”, which involves conscious engagement, observing responses, expressing one’s experience, identifying personal relevance and exploring new possibilities.

Which character do I identify with? Does it sound like my own story?



The first step of the MOVIE method is to consciously check how we feel and whether it is a good day to watch the movie we have chosen. That is, think about the effect that watching the film or reflecting on it could have.

If we decide to move forward, it is essential to be aware of our own thoughts, feelings, and physical responses while watching. Move away from our feelings without judging them, instead of letting ourselves be carried away by them.

After watching the movie, it is a good idea to express or name the emotions we feel, writing them down if it can be useful. It is essential to be curious about our feelings and pay attention to whether we physically perceive tension or relaxation. There is also the option of thinking about what that feeling needs (for example, kindness or understanding) and imagining that we receive it.

The next step is to identify what the film means to us. Detect who we identify with and how the character’s journey can remind us of our own challenges and achievements. Although movies can offer insight into the lives of different groups and cultures, you want to be sure to think critically about how these characters or themes are portrayed. This way we avoid reinforcing stereotypes or inaccurate representations.

In short, we can look at movies and series identifying how they can help us explore new possibilities and growth strategies. Think about how the characters solved the problems and everything we can learn from it. Observe the links between history in fiction and our personal history. Analyze whether we would change the story or write a sequel.

In short, sit down and watch a movie with the intention of making the most of the experience. Applying film therapy methods can help us learn new things about ourselves.

This article has been published in ‘The conversation‘.