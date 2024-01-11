In case you haven't noticed yet, F1 doesn't mind a bit of money. To slightly increase revenues in 2024, F1TV Pro prices will increase significantly this year. Where you previously paid 7.99 euros, you can now pay 11.90 euros per month. The annual subscription goes from 64.99 to 94.99 euros. By the way, it concerns the prices for new subscribers, but let it be said that many people cancel their subscription after the F1 season. Would you rather keep some money in your pocket? Here's how you can watch F1 for free in 2024.

The easiest way to watch F1 for free in 2024 is an open door: go and watch friends who have F1. Or meet on Sunday in the pub, although that may be a bit difficult at the Japanese GP at 6:00 am. Or you have to make it through Saturday night, then it's suddenly not surprising that you're already drinking beer at breakfast. Below are some other ways to watch without paying.

Watch F1 once for free at NOS, always a summary

You can definitely attend the F1 race at Circuit Zandvoort for free. This is broadcast by the NOS. You can turn on your television, but you can't turn on the You can also watch the Dutch GP online for free on the NOS website. By the way, this is a deal that was made with ViaPlay's parent company. If this streaming service goes bust, it might be a different story.

The NOS broadcasts a 'large summary' after every race. So if you couldn't go anywhere to watch the race, you can always watch the highlights for 15 minutes for free at NOS. Of course, you can read plenty of race reports online before then, including on the Formula 1 section of Top Gear. Because that's how we are again.

Watch F1 for free on foreign channels

Those who still have linear television in their package can switch to the German RTL at seven GPs to watch. The channel reports that they will broadcast seven races, including the first race in Bahrain on March 2. It is not yet known which other GPs the Germans will broadcast for free. By the way, you can also cancel your television with most providers (after all, you have three million streaming services) and use that money to buy F1TV.

Belgian channel RTBF broadcasts all races with French-language commentary, as well as training and qualifying. It seems that these channels are included in the package with some providers, otherwise you can watch via a VPN. Don't get a VPN for it, because for that money you might as well get F1 TV. To top it off, you can turn on Dutch commentary via Grand Prix Radio.

You may share your Viaplay account

If you happen to know someone who has an account with Viaplay, now is the time to start the charm offensive. Viaplay reports on the website that you can register a maximum of five devices and that you can turn on two streams at the same time. So you can go with his two at the same time on one Viaplay accountt sit to watch F1. Saves half again.

Can you share F1 TV account?

F1 TV Pro is not free, but according to the official F1 website you can use the app use six screens simultaneously. The intention is, for example, that you look at the big screen and turn on Verstappen's cockpit view on a second screen, but there is little to stop you from sharing an account. If you divide the costs by six, it's not all that expensive.