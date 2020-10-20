The new Prime Minister of Japan, Yoshide Suga, hinted at following the path of his predecessor PM Shinzo, saying that he has full support for the Indo-Pacific policy. In his first speech outside of Japan, Suga told university students in Vietnam that Japan does not support any tensions in the South China Sea.Suga said, “Japan has consistently supported the protection of the law at sea.” China has consistently exerted a lot of pressure on Vietnam in the South China Sea in the last few months, but Suga’s comments have been strongly criticized for China’s aggressive behavior in gestures. Suga’s remarks indicate that he may make a slight change in Abe’s policies, but both will have the same views on key points of foreign policy.

Points to China: Special deal in India-US, Navy of Quad countries will participate in the practice of Malabar

This statement of the Japanese PM is also being watched very carefully in India which had a very close relationship with Shinzo Abe and his government. Suga referred to the ‘central role of ASEAN’ which is a key feature of the strategy of the Indo-Pacific region of the Quad countries. Suga will also chair the Foreign Ministers of the Quad countries on 6 October. Emphasis has been laid on supply chains being built in many countries. Many countries including India will keep an eye on what Suga decides.



Agreement on supply chain in India, Japan and Australia

India, Japan and Australia have recently signed a pact to create such a supply chain. “Such cooperation includes the East-West Economic Corridor and the routes of Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand and Myanmar,” Suga said. Explain that amid the ongoing military confrontation with China in East Ladakh, India (India) on Monday formally invited Australia to participate in the tripartite Malabar naval exercise with the US and Japan.

The border between Beijing and New Delhi remains the most tense environment in the last four decades. For the first time, it has been decided to include Australia for naval exercises with all the members of the regional group known as the Quad. This Malabar naval exercise will be carried out in the Bay of Bengal at the end of the year with the navies of India, Japan, Australia and the US. Australia has also been invited to join it.