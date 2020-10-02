Highlights: Central government’s big decision between India and China

Communication system will be strengthened on LAC

Now China will not be able to cheat, every action will be closely monitored

new Delhi

In the midst of the ongoing tension along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, India is now making all the preparations that had not been done so far. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has approved the installation of robust communication systems close to the LAC. This preparation is considered very important for the army. After the implementation of this plan of Rs 7,800 crore, enemy countries will not be able to do any nefarious activities on the border. The army will now keep a close watch on every movement of the enemy.

The Ministry of Defense said on Thursday that CCS has approved the demand to establish Phase Four of the Army Static Accepted Communication Network (ASCON) for a long time. It will be set up by the Indian Telephone Industry. An agreement of Rs 7,796 crore has also been signed in this case.

The ministry issued a statement saying that the completion of the project would provide better survey and higher bandwidth during any type of campaign and would increase communication coverage closer to the international border. Officials said that through the network, high bandwidth communication would increase in the eastern sector and remote areas on the western border.



Army will get a big lead

The statement said that this project will give the army a big lead in its operations on LAC and the army will get strengthened in its preparations in sensitive areas. Let us know that India has been going on a war between India and China on LAC since May. The Indian Army has made inroads in many high altitude areas.