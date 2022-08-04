Associated Press: in the US, the cat woke up the owner and saved him from the robbers

In the American city of Tupelo, Mississippi, a cat named Bandit saved a man from robbers who tried to get into his house. About it informs Associated Press.

“Everyone has heard of guard dogs,” says her owner, Everitt, 68. “This is a guard cat.” On the night of the robbery, he was awakened by meowing from the kitchen. Then the cat rushed into the bedroom, jumped on the bed and began to pull the blanket off him and scratch his hands. Then the man became suspicious.

The American got up to check if everything was in order and saw two men trying to open the back front door. One of them was with a pistol, and the second with a crowbar. Everitt went to get his gun to defend himself, and when he returned, the criminals had already left.

The man is grateful to his pet and is sure that if it were not for the sensitivity and attentiveness of the cat, everything could have ended much worse.

Earlier it was reported that a cat from the American city of Lake Oswego, Oregon, saved a family from a household gas explosion. The animal suddenly began to sniff the valve of the gas fireplace.