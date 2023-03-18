Othman Abdo, nicknamed the “Sheikh of the Watchmaker”, puts a lens on his right eye in an attempt to break the darkness surrounding his profession, in which he spent more than 55 years, while holding a thin key in his hand to adjust the hands of time, as he reminds himself to go back decades, in an inspiring story of steadfastness.

The watchmakers, who are craftsmen specialized in maintaining broken watches and adjusting time, were one of the most important features of Khartoum and enjoyed a prestigious social status, as their shops in the Arab and French markets were frequented by senior officials and stars of society to obtain their services, but their luster soon dimmed as a result of the decline in the interest of the Sudanese in wearing the watch.

Profession crack

The sheikh of the watchmaker did not continue his work for the sake of financial gain, but to meet his passion and love for this profession that represents his whole life and he cannot leave it, no matter how little its return is, according to what he tells Sky News Arabia.

Abdo says, “I spent all my life repairing watches. I inherited this profession from my father, and I had four fixed shops in the center of Khartoum to repair and sell watches. With the passage of time, you find me settled in this table, and this is due to the decline in interest in watches, which have become mere decoration for this generation. It is not a complement to personality, grooming, and knowing the time as it was in the past.

He added, “I still keep about 9 large cartons full of old watches, and we take them out periodically to clean them and fix the unemployed ones, for the purpose of entertainment and peace of mind. I rest when I smell watches, and this love made me adhere to the watchmaking profession, and I will remain in it until death.”

The “Sheikh of the Watchmaker” clings to his profession despite his knowledge of its loss amidst the momentum of modernity and development, and continues, “The watchmaker’s shops were a forum frequented by the stars of society because the watch in the past was complementary to the human personality, so the former President Jaafar Nimeiri and the most prominent lawyer Abdel Aziz Shadou, the singer Abdel Karim Al Kabli and others used to come to me. But it all vanished.”

Othman Abdo could not bear the 3 months he spent away from his wooden table in the French market due to sick conditions, so it was a difficult period for him, as if he was in prison, and he said, “The pain of parting with the profession was more severe than the pain of the disease itself, so I decided to return quickly and at that time I was moving with difficulty, but after a few days My health returned and I found a full recovery in hours.”

Survival battle

Despite the decline in Sudanese interest in wearing watches, dozens of artisans are still sitting next to “Osman Abdo” as they work in their humble shops in the center of the capital, Khartoum, as part of efforts to keep the watchmaking empire alive.

The watchmakers, in their struggle for survival, are based on a light at the end of the tunnel, which is the presence of an appreciable group of Sudanese who still care about wearing watches and consider them complementary to their personalities, and they are a significant segment dating back to the beautiful time, according to what the watchmaker Imad Mohamed Khogli tells Sky News Arabia.

Khojaly says, “We depend on a limited group of Sudanese, whose percentage does not exceed 15%. They are interested in buying valuable watches and offer them for maintenance on a regular basis. They form an open door to livelihood from which we earn our daily bread. What we earn is not enough to cover my life needs, but I cannot give up a profession I have held for more than 30 years.” years.”

He added, “The watch for the current generation is just a decoration and a marginal accessory, so they resort to buying cheap types in order to dispose of it in the waste basket as soon as it breaks down, and they do not care about repairing it at all, and this thing led to a significant decline in the work of watches, as many of my colleagues left this profession to other jobs because it has become unfair to them.”

Not all watchmakers had the same persistence and steadfastness in the battle for survival, and despair began to creep into many of the owners of this profession and they began the journey of searching for alternatives to earning a living, and among them was “Mirghani Abdul Qadir”, who seriously wanted to leave work in the maintenance of watches, and that After 35 years spent in this craft profession.

Mirghani told Sky News Arabia, with signs of despair dominating his face, “There is nothing left of our profession except for beautiful memories. We were the sheikhs of the Arab market and the splendid glimpse of Khartoum. Citizens of all social classes used to line up in front of our shops to request service, which is either maintenance or purchase of the watch.”

He added, “Mobile phones have completely stopped our work, as they save time, calculators, and all the tools that we were working on maintaining in the past. As you can see, we come and sit all day and often do not find any customers. In light of the high living expenses, it becomes difficult to continue in this profession.” We need to find a replacement as soon as possible.”

But the options were not available to Mirghani Abdel-Qader and his colleagues, as most of them reached the age of 70 years, which they spent in the profession of watch repair, which they did not learn except, while it is difficult for them to practice hard self-employment due to their advanced age. to the rapid pace of modernity.