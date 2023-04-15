RSF is said to have seized the presidential palace and airport in Khartoum; force clashed with the country’s army

The paramilitary group RSF (Rapid Support Forces) from Sudan announced this Saturday (April 15, 2023) that it had taken control of the presidential palace, Khartoum international airport and Jabal Awlia air base, all in the capital sudanese. The action is considered a coup attempt.

RSF also said in its telegram channel take control of military bases in Merowe, El Fasher, Kabkabiya and Omdurman. The paramilitaries claim to still control “all ports south of Khartoum” and Sabira International Airport in the state of West Darfur.

Images shared by the group show some of the shots. Among the records is an Egyptian army battalion surrendering to paramilitary forces in Marawi.

Watch (2min 51s):

Since dawn, shots and explosions have been recorded in Khartoum. According to the state agency Sunnahthe Sudanese army is fighting back.

In a statement, the leader of the paramilitary group, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, said he would continue to “to chase” Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the general who has ruled the country since the 2021 coup d’état, to hand him over to justice. Both worked together to overthrow the civil government at the time.