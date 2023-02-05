Government conducts operations in the region to increase inspection and combat illegal mining

Videos shared on social media show miners leaving Yanomami lands in the state of Roraima. On Saturday (4.Feb.2023), the Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajarastated that, for her, leaving without the use of police force is “better for everyone”.

“We have this information since many garimpeiros are leaving, but it is good that they leave, so we even reduce the operation”, he said.

Watch the garimpeiros leave (2min27):

The government carries out operations in the region to increase inspection and combat illegal mining. On Wednesday (Feb 1st), the FAB (Brazilian Air Force) began Operation Yanomami Shield 2023, with air control of the area of ​​the Yanomami Indigenous Land and surroundings.

The operation should be commanded by the Ministry of Justice and Public Security. Funai (National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples) monitors the actions and devises strategies to prevent prospectors from moving to other indigenous areas.

“There is no legal authorization for this exploitation. So, everything that is mining that is in the Yanomami territory is considered illegal. Therefore, they need to be removed immediately. This is what the federal government is determined to do at this moment.”said Minister Sonia Guajajara.

According to a study carried out by researchers from INPE (National Institute for Space Research) and the University of South Alabama, in the United States, illegal mining on indigenous lands in the Legal Amazon has increased by 1,217% in the last 35 years.

From 1985 to 2020, the area affected by prospecting activity increased from 7.45 km² to 102.16 km². Almost all illegal mining (95%) is in just 3 indigenous lands: Kayapó, Munduruku and Yanomami.

YANOMAMI HUMANITARIAN CRISIS

The indigenous people of the Yanomami ethnic group suffer from lack of health care and face cases of severe malnutrition and malaria. On January 20, the Ministry of Health declared a public health emergency in the territory because of the problems.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) visited the region on January 21. He said that indigenous people are treated in a “inhuman”. At the time, emergency measures to address the ethnic health crisis were announced.

The FAB has carried out daily cargo launches (the so-called aerial resupply) to send supplies to indigenous villages. Doctors and nurses from the national force of the SUS began to reinforce the assistance to the indigenous people on January 23rd.

On Friday (Feb 3), volunteers from the National Force of the SUS began to disembark in Boa Vista (RR). In all, 40 professionals arrived this Sunday (Feb 5) – including nutritionists, pharmacists, social workers, doctors and nurses.

However, the Ministry of Health announced that 70% of vacancies for doctors in Yanomami territory are vacant.

The TCU (Union Court of Auditors) and the CGU (Union Comptroller General) carry out a joint audit to investigate the causes of the Yanomami crisis. Deputies want to open a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) to investigate the case.