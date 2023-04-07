President again criticized the interest rate, in addition to talking about the relationship with Congress and attacks on schools

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) met with 39 journalists this Thursday morning (6.Apr.2023). The Planalto Palace invited editors and columnists from 34 media outlets for breakfast.

At the meeting, the Chief Executive again criticized the interest rate, in addition to talking about the government’s relationship with Congress, war in Ukraine and attacks on schools.

interest rate (46s) – Lula again criticized the Selic, currently at 13.75%. For him, the basic rate cannot be defined by the inflation target. “If the goal is wrong, change the goal”.

russia vs ukraine (31s) – Lula said that the government of Volodymyr Zelensky should not give in to the enemy country in the conflict. “ Putin cannot take the land in Ukraine. Perhaps Crimea will be discussed. But what he invaded again, you have to rethink” ;

Moro and Bolsonaro (29s) – Lula he said having been advised not to talk about the senator (União Brasil-PR) and the former president (PL). “I don’t have to talk about the ‘thing’ or the ‘thing’” declared;

Congress (33s) – According to Lula, the government had no difficulties in the relationship with the Legislature so far. Is optimistic about the approval of the tax reform and the new fiscal framework;

Petrobras (1min54s) – Squid he said that the state-owned company’s pricing policy will change, but following criteria. “Price policy will be discussed by the government when the President of the Republic calls the government to discuss price policy” ;

New High School ( 1min35s) – the government will not revoke. Lula stated who must discuss the model with entities linked to education to prepare a proposal “that makes everyone happy” ;

attacks on schools (45s) – one “global problem” according to Lula . For the petista, the world is “overtaken by a wave of hate” .

Meetings with journalists

The President’s breakfast with journalists this Thursday (6.Apr) is the 3rd since he began his current mandate. Read the list of professionals who were at the meeting:

Breakfast started at 10:18 am and ended at 11:57 am. First, the Minister of Secom, Paulo Pimenta, spoke for 5min48s. Lula, in sequence, for 11min23s. Afterwards, Lula’s office chose 12 journalists to ask questions.

Here are the outlets that asked questions, in the order they were asked: GloboNews, Forum Magazine, TV Cultura, metropolises, Brazilian Mail, UOL, CNN, Piauí Magazine, GloboNews, jot, nexus It is record.

The places at the table, of approximately 10 meters, were pre-defined by the Planalto team. All the seats had the names of the journalists and the vehicle they work for.

The 1st media breakfast was on January 12th. On the occasion, Lula met with reporters who cover the day-to-day activities at the Planalto Palace. They are known, in Brasilia, as “sectorists” of the Presidency.

At the time, the main subject was the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers, which took place on January 8. 38 journalists were received, including the Power360.

On February 7, Lula received journalists from at least 40 leftist vehicles at the Palace. In PT groups, they are called “independent media”.

In both cases, the minister of Secom, Paulo Pimenta, and the first lady, Janja da Silva, participated.