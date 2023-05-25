Poder360 compiled all available images of the acts of vandalism at the Planalto Palace, Congress and STF on January 8, 2023

O Power360 makes available to its readers all the main videos of the depredations in the headquarters buildings of the Três Poderes, in Brasília, on January 8, 2023.

There are hundreds of hours of recordings made by security cameras, demonstrations by authorities and also images recorded by the very extremists who defended a military intervention and annulment of the 2022 election, which gave victory to the president. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) about the then incumbent Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

In the case of images from the internal video circuit of the Palácio do Planalto, the total of 1,557 files available reaches 630 gigabytes. Part of this collection is already in the Poder360 channel on YouTubebut the process of “move up” the material proceeds so that 100% of these images are available. The images were released on April 22, 2023, by order of the Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes.

Here are the playlists with the images that should be analyzed by the Joint Parliamentary Committee of Inquiry of January 8:

INVASION OF THE THREE POWERS

Around 3 pm on Sunday (8.jan.2023), right-wing extremists invaded the National Congress after breaking through the protection barriers placed by the security forces of the Federal District and the National Force. There, they invaded the Green Hall of the Chamber of Deputies, an area that gives access to the plenary of the House. Voting equipment in the plenary was vandalized. The extremists also used the carpet in the Senate of “slide”.

Then, the radicals went to the Planalto Palace and destroyed several rooms in the seat of the Executive Branch. Finally, they invaded the STF (Federal Supreme Court). They broke windows on the facade and reached the plenary of the Court, where they pulled chairs from the floor and the Coat of Arms of the Republic – which was attached to the wall of the plenary of the Court.

The radicals also graffitied the statue “The Justice”made by Alfredo Ceschiatti in 1961, and the door of Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ office.

The acts were carried out by people mostly dressed in T-shirts from the Brazilian soccer team, clothes in the colors of the Brazilian flag and, sometimes, with the flag itself on the back. They called themselves patriots and advocated military intervention (in practice, a coup d’état) to overthrow President Lula’s government.